EXCLUSIVE!

Trevor Noah Has the Most Relaxed Attitude About the Emmys Ever

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 11:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Trevor Noah is cool as a cucumber.

The Daily Show is nominated at the 2018 Emmys in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category, alongside Full Frontal, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight, The Late Late Show and The Late Show. Win or lose, Noah doesn't seem nervous about award season. E! News caught up with him at Variety and Women in Film's TV Nominees Celebration Saturday, where he played it cool on the red carpet. "I don't think you can actually prepare; it would be weird to prepare for this. I don't know what you're going to prepare and do. It's just really, 'Do you have your outfits?'" he said with a laugh. "And then you just meet the people and have a good time."

For Noah, who is based in New York City, it's also an important networking weekend. "It's really great, because you get to meet people that you don't often get to see—everyone's working. The Daily Show's on the East Coast, so I don't get to see a lot of people that I consider friends and work with in the industry in different ways," he said. "So, this is a nice little escape for me."

Photos

2018 Emmys: Who Will and Who Should Win the Big Awards

The Daily Show has no shortage of famous fans, but what's the comedian binge-watching now? Noah revealed he's a big fan of Big Mouth, Game of Thrones, The Grand Tour, The Handmaid's Tale and Stranger Things. "I should have brought my iPad in," he joked. "I could make it easier!"

For more from Noah—including how politics influence his comedy—watch the video now.

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 11 p.m. and again on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the U.K.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Trevor Noah , 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Denise Richards Explains Planning Her Wedding in Just 48 Hours

Rihanna's Advice to Her Younger Self

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Her Young Kids and Ryan Gosling

Michael Che & Colin Jost Wanted to Pass Out What at Emmys?

Jane Fonda Never Expected to See Her Mugshot on Billboards

Why Paris Hilton Is Postponing Her Wedding

"A Simple Favor": How Clothes Play a Part in the New Flick

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.