Pittsburgh Steelers Player Honors Mac Miller With Custom Cleats

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner paid tribute to Mac Miller on Sunday by wearing cleats that featured the late artist's image and name.

The special shoes showcased sketches of the rapper's face on both sides, as well as the phrase "Thank you Mac." The words "RIP MAC" also appeared on the footwear's tongues.

Conner tweeted a picture of the cleats on Saturday ahead of the team's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Thank you Mac," he tweeted.

In addition to Conner's tribute, the team blasted Miller's hits from the speakers at Heinz Field.

The Steelers lost the game with a final score of 37 to 42.

However, this wasn't the first time the team honored Miller. The organization also tweeted a photo of him shortly after his death and wrote, "RIP Mac Miller. Thanks for being a great Steelers fan."