Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett Fight at a Pre-Emmys Party

In his ongoing efforts to unearth the so-called "Trump tapes," actor Tom Arnold has frequently accused producer Mark Burnett of burying the supposed videos, which purport to show then-host Donald Trump acting inappropriately while filming the NBC reality show. Last month, Trump responded to the rumors, saying Burnett had called him to deny having footage that showed him using a racial slur, as Omarosa Manigault Newman had claimed. "I don't have that word in my vocabulary, and never have," the U.S. President tweeted. "She made it up."

Arnold remains unconvinced.

Overnight, Arnold and Roma Downey each made accusations of physical attacks that also involved Downey's husband, Burnett, at the annual Evening Before the Emmys party in California; Burnett and Downey are both members of the executive host committee. "Mark Burnett just went apes--t and choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn pink shirt and missing gold chain," Arnold claimed on Twitter. "I'm waiting for LAPD."

E! News has reached out to the LAPD for comment. Marty Singer, Arnold's lawyer, confirmed the incident occurred to The Hollywood Reporter and maintained Burnett "attacked" his client.