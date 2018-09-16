Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Might Have Just Adopted an Adorable Pet Pig

Instagram
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are taking their relationship to the next level.
The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer posted two videos and a photo on her Instagram story that show the singer getting snuggly with an adorable little teacup pig. In the videos, the tiny pig rests on his new mom's shoulder and in one photo, it sleeps on Davidson's stomach. It's unclear whether or not the piglet officially belongs to the engaged couple. Regardless, it's super cute.
Grande's Instagram stories and posts have been relatively sentimental as of late, and with good reason. On Friday, the singer shared a video of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died last week of an apparent overdose. Grande's Instagram post was her first public comment about his death.
The video shows Miller beginning to tell a story and joking around with Grande. She captioned it, "i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote. "i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest."
A day after Miller's death, Grande uploaded a black-and-white photo of the rapper but didn't include a caption. In this case, uploads speak louder than words.
Miller and Grande dated for two years and broke up in May. Understandably so, the "God Is a Woman" singer is heartbroken about the loss. Her Instagram stories show snippets of graffiti across New York City, including one saying "PROTECT YO HEART" as well as an image of a broken heart.
In July, Miller discussed his breakup with Zane Lowe of Beats1 Radio. He told Lowe, "We were together for two years. We worked through good times, bad times, stress, and everything else. And then it came to an end and we both moved on. And it's that simple, you know?"
A week after Grande announced her engagement to Pete Davidson, Miller was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and charged with two misdemeanors.
In terms of her relationship with the Saturday Night Live cast member, Miller said, "I am happy for her."
Back in Grande and Davidson's world, their relationship has continued to skyrocket and flourish with praise for one another. One insider previously told E! News how compatible the two really are. "Ari and Pete are obsessed with each other and are totally in love," they said.
It looks like that love just expanded to include their furry new friend into the Grande-Davidson household.
