Carrie Underwood Reveals She Had 3 Past Miscarriages Before Current Pregnancy

"Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out," she said. "So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?' And throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this.'"

It was difficult for Underwood to put on a happy face in public in wake of what she had been going through.

"'Cause I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know?" she said. "So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess."

She added, "I had always been afraid to be angry. Because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay, because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No...and I got mad."