Riverdale's KJ Apa Recreates Cole Sprouse's Topless Photo of Lili Reinhart

Sometimes life imitates art.

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse play best friends on Riverdale and clearly have a similar relationship off-screen too. Apa loves trolling Sprouse, which he does quite often on Instagram. Not even Jughead's girlfriend Lili Reinhart is safe from Apa's tomfoolery.

On Thursday, Sprouse posted a picture on Instagram of Reinhart on her 22nd birthday. In the photo, the Betty actress stares into a mirror wearing nothing but black bottoms. Reinhart's arm covers her breasts. Sprouse captioned it, "Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love."

Naturally, Apa couldn't let his TV BFF walk away from this that easily.

Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller, teamed up with Apa for a new photo shoot. In Cott's Instagram upload, a shirtless Apa sits in a chair staring into a mirror with his hand covering his chest. Cott wrote, "Both the birthday and my gift. My little muse, have a good day my love."

Sound familiar?