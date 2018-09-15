Looking Back at Summer 2018's Many Couple Reunions: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin and More

Summer lovin' can happen so fast, even for old loves.
Several former couples seem to have reunited in recent months. Are they just friendly exes, or something more? With Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, it was certainly a lot more.
Following a whirlwind rekindled summer romance and a July engagement, E! News learned the two took part in a civil marriage ceremony on Thursday in a New York City courthouse. Following a media frenzy, Baldwin tweeted, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" She later deleted the tweet.
"Justin and Hailey told friends and family they were going to get paperwork and inquire about a marriage license but decided to tie the knot right at the courthouse yesterday," another source told E! News. "No one knew about their plan. They thought it would be better that way so no one would try and talk them out of it. They wanted it to be a special moment just between the two of them."
Check out exes who reunited this past summer.
Splash News
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
The two reportedly took part in a civil marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse on Thursday, September 13 amid a whirlwind rekindled romance. Two months before the ceremony, they got engaged, and three months earlier, they were spotted together for the first time in about two years. They first sparked romance rumors in late 2014 and went public with their romance a year later before breaking up in early 2016.
"Ever since they reunited, they have been inseparable and Justin knows he can't live without Hailey," a source told E! News this past July. "Justin and Hailey had talked about marriage before but Hailey didn't think it would happen so quickly.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid
The two dated on and off for a year until they split in 2016. In summer 2018, they rekindled their romance. In May, the two were spotted kissing at a 2018 Cannes Film Festival party and also attended a movie screening together. The following month, they vacationed together in Paris and in Tokyo. In August, The Weeknd and Hadid were photographed kissing in Los Angeles.
The singer and the model are "exclusively dating and are in a great place," a source told E! News weeks earlier. "Abel realized once he started dating around, that he actually is still in love with Bella, and they reconnected."
The Weeknd had dated Selena Gomez for about 10 months until fall 2017.
Instagram
Halsey and G-Eazy
In July, the singer announced that she and the rapper were "taking some time apart," a year after they first sparked dating rumors. The following month, a source told E! News that the two were "working on their relationship" and Halsey later made a surprise appearance onstage at one of G-Eazy's concerts, where they kissed passionately on the lips, drawing cheers.
She later posted photos of the two hanging out and looking cozy together.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long: The two actors, who dated for about a year until 2008, were spotted together in New York in mid-September and a source told E! News the exes have "been talking more" and "are spending time together" following Long's recent breakup from CHVRCHES artist Lauren Mayberry. Barrymore and Long have not commented.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham: In May, the Arrow star filed for divorce from his husband after six months of marriage. Two months later, the two reunited in Vancouver and then two flew back to Los Angeles. Both have been seen wearing their wedding rings lately.
"They aren't officially back together but they are trying to figure things out and headed in that direction," a source told E! News on Thursday. "They are spending time together and really want it to work out. They love and care about each other immensely and would love to find a way to make it work."
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima: In early September, the two were spotted in an SUV together, picking up takeout and parking near the beach in Malibu, nearly a month after they split after more than two years of dating.
"She talked to him and listened to what he had to say. He said he really didn't want the relationship to end and missed her like crazy. He explained that a lot of what happened was a misunderstanding and he took responsibility," a source told E! News. "They ended up going to dinner."
"Kourtney isn't back together with him, but it's a strong possibility that it's going to happen," the source added. "She's not interested in anyone else and she loves him."
