2018 Emmys-Inspired Halloween Costumes

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 7:00 AM
Get between us and our favorite TV shows, we dare you.
This evening's 2018 Emmys have got us on the edge of our seats and, now that we really we're thinking about it, couldn't have come at a better time: Halloween planning season. Every year we are beside ourselves coming up with the perfect costume that's original, but also a worthwhile investment.
And since we're on the same page as you, we looked at the list of nominees, picked our faves and hand-selected a few key items to help you bring the characters to life for Halloween.
Even better: You can easily rewear a few of these pieces IRL. Genius, we know.
1950s fashion is so chic, so we're pumped that Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel, the housewife turned stand-up comic, is here to feed our obsession. We've never met a pink coat we don't like so let's just say we have no issue investing in this pressed-wool coat for Halloween (not to mention the fall season ahead).
Harris Wharf London Belted Pressed-Wool Coat, $530; PrettyLittleThing Dusty Pink Lace Contrast Trim Tiered Skater Dress, $68; Salvatore Ferragamo Vara Low Heel Pumps, $75
If you want to dodge questions like hey what are going as?, look no further than this Elisabeth Moss Handmaiden's Tale getup. There's really only one way to do it, but if you want to buy something you can wear again, a flirty crimson dress you can layer under the cape is our suggestion. Blessed be the fruit, you know?
Boohoo Frill Sleeve Tie Waist Ruffle Hem Tea Dress, $20; Handmaid's Tale Bonnet, $15; The Handmaid's Tale Red Cloak Gown Halloween Cape, $54
It's been a hot minute since we met Mille Bobby Brown's Eleven, but let's get one thing straight: Her O.G. Eggos outfit still makes a killer Halloween costume. Only way to make it better is with this RED Valentino designer dress that you can rewear to all the Sunday brunches, ever.
RED VALENTINO A-Line Dress, $695; Kellogg's Eggo Waffles Homestyle, $3; Amamark WearGuard® Classic Coach's Jacket, $17
Who doesn't love a damsel-in-distress turned badass heroine costume? Evan Rachel Wood does it so well as Dolores Abernathy, so can you blame us for wanting to recreate the look? Note: The casual chambray skirt and leather belt, which are great everyday wardrobe investment pieces (if that makes you feel better about spending).
Halloween Adult Bandolier Deluxe Bullet Belt Brown, $8; ALICE + OLIVIA Molina Asymmetric Chambray Midi Skirt, $142; RAG & BONE Boyfriend Embossed Leather Belt, $88
If you're in the market for a feisty party look that's fun and sexy at the same time, a rendition of Alison Brie's Ruth Wilder is exactly the look. We dare you to stand out in the holographic bodysuit and vinyl booties combo. We're also totally onboard for the metallic blue lipstick, the best part—obviously.
Yandy.com Holographic Tank Bodysuit, $40; TOO FACED Melted Matte-Tallic Liquified Metallic Matte Lipstick, $21; Forever 21 Vinyl Stiletto Booties, $45
This may look like a regular jeans and T outfit, but if you follow along with the show, you know that Helena's (played by Tatiana Maslany) babies seem to be superhuman. So, the ideal low-key Halloween costume if you ask us. Besides, these trendy designer skinny jeans are ones you'll want to wear all year.
AG Jeans Farrah Skinny Ankle Jean With Step-Hem, $225; JUSTTOYOU Fake Pregnancy Belly Light Silicone Realistic Baby Bump, $239; H&M T-Shirt, $7
That Milo Ventimiglia in his barely-there Terrible Towel scene will forever be burned in our brains. If you're lucky enough to have a real life Jack in your life, we give you permission to let him recreate the look in honor of Halloween. Need a little more coverage? Throw on a thematic shirt, too. (Hey, worth a try!)
NFL Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel, $7; Unisex T-Shirt Big Three Homes, $19; Unisex T-Shirt This is Us The Big Three, $20
Don't worry, if you haven't seen this episode ("USS Callister") yet, we're not going to spoil it for you. But you really should watch it. That way if you see someone sporting one of these nifty tees, you'll know why. You'll also want to wear one, too btw.
Black Mirror USS Callister Graphic Tee With Badge, $39; Black Mirror USS Callister Graphic Tee, $36; USS Callister Art Board, $11
Quick survey for the room: Who wouldn't want to be a queen on Halloween (or any other day, really)? Claire Foy has been serving up mad inspiration all season long, so now's your time to shine. The more sparkle and faux fur, the better.
Claire's Caroline Tiara, $25; Forever 21 Faux Fur Scarf, $13; Stella + Ruby Crystal Drop Earrings, $45
Ah, Karen Walker. Who doesn't secretly want to be Megan Mullally (you know, filthy rich and sipping martinis in fabulous outfits all day, every day)? Make your dream a reality buy going full out for your party. WWKD, are we right?
Juliska Carine Martini Glass, $35; Elie Tahari Tahari ASL Women's Plus Size One-Button Skirt Suit, $100; Baublebar Kew Collar, $68
So, who's watching tonight?
