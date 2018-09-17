2018 Emmys-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Get between us and our favorite TV shows, we dare you.

This evening's 2018 Emmys have got us on the edge of our seats and, now that we really we're thinking about it, couldn't have come at a better time: Halloween planning season. Every year we are beside ourselves coming up with the perfect costume that's original, but also a worthwhile investment.

And since we're on the same page as you, we looked at the list of nominees, picked our faves and hand-selected a few key items to help you bring the characters to life for Halloween.

Even better: You can easily rewear a few of these pieces IRL. Genius, we know.