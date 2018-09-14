Go Behind the Scenes of Thomas Rhett's Life Changes Tour

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 4:49 PM
Thomas Rhett is back on the road and ready to be the star of the show.
On Thursday night, the country music star kicked off the fall leg of his Life Changes tour in Maine. Alongside Brett Young and Midland, the man behind huge hits including "Marry Me" and "Unforgettable" delighted fans as he introduced a few changes to his performance.
"We're always looking to mix things up, so we definitely added a few new elements going into this fall run—a few new production elements, and we re-worked a few things musically," Thomas Rhett shared with E! News exclusively. "That makes it even more exciting to get out there and do this thing."
And while he has a jam-packed schedule in the coming weeks, the Grammy nominee was recently able to enjoy some quality time off.
"In between headline runs, we spent the summer playing stadiums with Kenny Chesney. That was just an amazing experience being able to see what he does at that level every weekend," Thomas Rhett shared with us. "When that tour wrapped, [my wife] Lauren and I went to Tuscany for a couple of weeks for a wedding and traveled around a bit. We went to a sea cave called the Blue Grotto, off the Island of Capri. That was probably one of the coolest places we have ever visited."
And for those wondering about the couple's two kids, they are reaching new milestones day by day to the delight of their parents.
"Ada James recently turned one and is walking, which is blowing my mind. And Willa Gray is so smart, I feel like she's learning something new every day," Thomas Rhett explained to us. "We were lucky this summer that the whole family was able to come out on the road most weekends. It's a little tougher this fall, because we have a lot of flights, so leaving them behind to go on a run is always hard. I'm looking forward to some of the dates in the middle of this tour when I can definitely bring them all out with me. They do great on the road."
As Thomas Rhett travels the country to visit your neighborhood, the singer is giving E! News an exclusive behind the scenes look of his life on tour. Take a look in our gallery below.
Thomas Rhett and his team put their hands in for a chant as they kick off the fall leg of his Life Changes tour. "It's always good to have some time with the guys in my band before we get on stage. We're often off doing our own things during the day, so we try to purposely get together for an hour before the show, listen to music and just hang out," he explained. "Immediately pre-show we always huddle up and my band leader, Chris, leads us in a prayer."
The country star makes his way to the stage in Bangor, ME, to kick off leg two of his Life Changes tour.
The "Craving You" singer gets up close & personal with fans in the audience.
The multi-CMA Awards nominee performs a set of greatest hits and fan favorites including "Die a Happy Man" and "Marry Me."
The singer challenges bandmates to a round of video games before they hit the stage.
The cold never bothered him anyway. The singer enjoyed a post-workout ice bath, courtesy of tourmate, Kenny Chesney. "Working out is actually the thing one thing that I just can't live without. Being in shape and being healthy is really key for me to be in my best shape to run around on stage all night," Thomas Rhett shared with us. "I have a trainer on the road with me, and our equipment goes with us everywhere, so that we can squeeze in a workout no matter where we are."
The country singer strums his guitar on his tour bus. "We're going out to some really awesome cities, and I'm getting to headline a few bucket-list venues, so that'll be pretty crazy," Thomas Rhett shared with E! News. "Brett Young will be back out with us, but this leg will also include Midland—so I am really looking forward to spending the fall out there with these guys."
And by the way, it's not too late to purchase your tickets to the Life Changes tour. Find out when he's coming to your city by visiting his website here.
