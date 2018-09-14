Untangling Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Whirlwind Wedding Buzz

Are they or aren't they? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have sparked wedding rumors in the past 24 hours after they were spotted inside the marriage bureau of a New York City courthouse on Thursday.

Baldwin has taken to social media to deny the speculation, tweeting that she's "not married yet." But a courthouse source tells E! News that the 24-year-old "Boyfriend" singer and the 21-year-old model arrived at around 4 p.m. and got married in a back room.

People broke the story on Friday, citing two sources, that Bieber and Baldwin married at the courthouse on Thursday, with one source close to the couple telling the outlet, "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone." While a religious source also told the outlet, "They're going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love."

According to TMZ, Bieber was crying inside the courthouse and said to Baldwin, "I can't wait to marry you, baby."

Another insider also told E! News on Friday that Bieber and Baldwin are legally married. The source also shared that the couple, who got engaged two months ago, "didn't tell anyone they were doing it," adding, "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

"Justin and Hailey told friends and family they were going to get paperwork and inquire about a marriage license but decided to tie the knot right at the courthouse yesterday," a third source tells E! News. "No one knew about their plan. They thought it would be better that way so no one would try and talk them out of it. They wanted it to be a special moment just between the two of them."