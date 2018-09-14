Inside Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Wedding Week

Before they legally said "I do," there was plenty on the schedule for these two.

Of course, we're talking about Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, the Hollywood pair who shocked worldwide fans just two months ago with a whirlwind engagement and now have legally tied the knot. As one source told E! News on Friday, the 24-year-old pop star and 21-year-old model are legally married and are believed to have had a marriage ceremony at a New York City courthouse's marriage bureau to the surprise of everyone, including their own families.

"They didn't tell anyone they were doing it," the source told E! News about the marriage. "They are doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

As we all try to make sense of the breaking news, we can retrace the steps they took this week in the buildup to their secret ceremony.

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, the model stepped out for the Carolina Herrera fashion show on Monday, where she sat front row alongside Lily Aldridge.

Inside, Aldridge joked with E! News about creating Baldwin's wedding dress for when the time came. "I'm the designer," the expectant model quipped.

"She's actually designing it for me," Baldwin echoed at the time.