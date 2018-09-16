See Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Debut Their New Song "Paris" on ASHLEE+EVAN

They say marriage is all about compromise!

And on this week's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Rossworked hard to get to one after butting heads over releasing their new track "Paris."

"You hear that new mix?" Evan asked Ashlee. "It sounds crazy." "The Paris one?" "Yeah, it sounds good," Ashlee agreed.

"You maybe wanna just put that one out? Get a vibe?" Evan prodded. "No!" Ashlee insisted. "That's not how I want to put our first song out after like, this many years."

After Ashlee's SNL experience, the mom of two was not going to put anything out unless it was perfect.

"You've never done this before. I have," Ashlee reminded her husband. "And if you make a mistake or whatever...I've had albums out and you make a stupid mistake or you do something like that and you can never f--king take that back."