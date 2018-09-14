Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Just Became More Romantic

Time flies when you're madly in love.

It's hard to believe, but we're less than one month way from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding.

And as the countdown continues for what is sure to be a star-studded ceremony, new information is being revealed about the special day.

E! News can confirm that the wedding service will take place at St George's Chapel with The Dean of Windsor David Conner officiating and the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, leading the prayers.

After the service, the bride and groom will enjoy a short ride in a carriage from the Royal Mews, out of Windsor Castle and on to part of the High Street. And yes, members of the public will have the opportunity to spot the couple during this event.