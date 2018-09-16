Jessica Biel, Keri Russell and More Emmy Nominees Who Started Out as Child Stars

The CW, The WB
by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Sep. 16, 2018 5:00 AM
The 2018 Emmys are almost here!
The 70th annual award show will take place Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Saturday Night Live's head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the big event and stars like Kit Harington, Claire Foy, and the cast of Queer Eye will present the awards.
For some stars, their nominations are a long time coming. In fact, there are several nominees who got their start as child actors. Take Jessica Biel, for instance. The actress was catapulted into fame as a teenager for her role on 7th Heaven. She's now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on The Sinner.
Keri Russellis another example. When she was a teenager, she played the babysitter in Honey I Blew Up the Kids. The star is now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans.
To see which other Emmy nominees started off as child stars, check out the gallery.
The WB; Peter Kramer/USA Network
Biel first appeared on 7th Heaven when she was 14 years old. The Mary Camden character is now up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on The Sinner, which she also produced.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Jessica Miglio/Netflix
When Bateman was just 12 years old, he played James Cooper Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. Fast-forward a few decades and Bateman is now up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Marty Byrde on Ozark.
Nickelodeon; NBC
Before Thompson was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, he was a star on Nickelodeon. As a teen, he appeared on All That. He also later starred on Kenan & Kel. Now, he's up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on SNL.
Walt Disney Pictures; Patrick Harbron/FX
Back when she was a teenager, Russell played the babysitter in Honey I Blew Up the Kids. The star is now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans.
Embassy Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images; JoJo Whilden/Netflix
When King was just 14 years old, she started playing Brenda Jenkins on the show 227. Now, the actress is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Latrice Butler on Seven Seconds.
Fox Searchlight Pictures; John P. Johnson/HBO
Before starring as Dolores Abernathy on Westworld, Wood played Tracy Freeland in the movie Thirteen. In fact, the film was released when she was just 16 years old. She was also on the show Once and Again. Now, she's in the running for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on the HBO hit.
NBC; FX
One of Adlon's earliest roles was Kelly Affinado on The Facts of Life. She's now up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sam Fox on Better Things.
Want to see who else is nominated this year? Click here for the full list of nominees.
