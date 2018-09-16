Jessica Biel, Keri Russell and More Emmy Nominees Who Started Out as Child Stars

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Sep. 16, 2018 5:00 AM

Jessica Biel, Seventh Heaven

The CW, The WB

The 2018 Emmys are almost here! 

The 70th annual award show will take place Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Saturday Night Live's head writers Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the big event and stars like Kit Harington, Claire Foy, and the cast of Queer Eye will present the awards

For some stars, their nominations are a long time coming. In fact, there are several nominees who got their start as child actors. Take Jessica Biel, for instance. The actress was catapulted into fame as a teenager for her role on 7th Heaven. She's now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on The Sinner.

Keri Russellis another example. When she was a teenager, she played the babysitter in Honey I Blew Up the Kids. The star is now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans.

To see which other Emmy nominees started off as child stars, check out the gallery.

2018 Emmys: Who Will and Who Should Win the Big Awards

Jessica Biel, 7th Heaven, The Sinner, Emmy Child Stars

The WB; Peter Kramer/USA Network

Jessica Biel

Biel first appeared on 7th Heaven when she was 14 years old. The Mary Camden character is now up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on The Sinner, which she also produced.

Jason Bateman, Little House on the Prairie, Ozark, Emmy Child Stars

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Jason Bateman

When Bateman was just 12 years old, he played James Cooper Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie. Fast-forward a few decades and Bateman is now up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Marty Byrde on Ozark.

Kenan Thompson, All That, SNL, Emmy Child Stars

Nickelodeon; NBC

Kenan Thompson

Before Thompson was a cast member on Saturday Night Live, he was a star on Nickelodeon. As a teen, he appeared on All That. He also later starred on Kenan & Kel. Now, he's up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on SNL.

Keri Russell, Honey I Blew Up the Kid, The Americans, Emmy Child Stars

Walt Disney Pictures; Patrick Harbron/FX

Keri Russell

Back when she was a teenager, Russell played the babysitter in Honey I Blew Up the Kids. The star is now nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans.

Regina King, 227, Seven Seconds, Emmy Child Stars

Embassy Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images; JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Regina King

When King was just 14 years old, she started playing Brenda Jenkins on the show 227. Now, the actress is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Latrice Butler on Seven Seconds.

Evan Rachel Wood, Thirteen, Westworld, Emmy Child Stars

Fox Searchlight Pictures; John P. Johnson/HBO

Evan Rachel Wood

Before starring as Dolores Abernathy on Westworld, Wood played Tracy Freeland in the movie Thirteen. In fact, the film was released when she was just 16 years old. She was also on the show Once and Again. Now, she's in the running for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on the HBO hit.

Pamela Adlon, Facts of Life, Better Things, Emmy Child Stars

NBC; FX

Pamela Adlon

One of Adlon's earliest roles was Kelly Affinado on The Facts of Life. She's now up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Sam Fox on Better Things.

Want to see who else is nominated this year? Click here for the full list of nominees.

