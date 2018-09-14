Who Will Win Emmys and Who Really Should Take Home the Awards

Over on the drama side of things, will The Handmaid's Tale keep its top spot, or will Game of Thrones reclaim the, uh, throne? And The Americans and its two leads gets one final crack at the golden winged statue.

This year, there the comedy race is wide open. HBO's Veep and perennial winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus are out of the running as Veep did not air in the 2017-2018 TV season. Will Amazon's acclaimed (by both fans and critics) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel do a sweep of all the awards in the comedy category? Or, can Atlanta keep up its winning streak and take the top prize?

Television's biggest night is upon us, the Emmys are almost here. It's a night of glitz and glamor, a night when so many will cheer in joy, from fans to winners, and many more will cry in agony, including fans and losers.

Outstanding Comedy Series Nominees: Atlanta, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Barry, Black-ish, GLOW, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Silicon Valley



Last Year's Winner: Veep



Who Should Win: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The name says it all. Amy Sherman-Palladino's Amazon comedy hit all the right notes in its debut season. It was timely, while being a period piece, featured a standout performance from the ensemble cast, including dynamic lead Rachel Brosnahan, and it was downright fun.



Who Will Win: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

With Veep out of the running, the race is really between Atlanta and Mrs. Maisel. Mrs. Maisel won the Golden Globe and has been the toast of the town since its premiere in November 2017.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Nominees: Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Allison Janney (Mom), Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Issa Rae (Insecure), Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie)



Last Year's Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus



Who Should Win: Pamela Adlon

Season two of Better Things, Adlon's FX comedy, felt like a labor of love from the nominated actress. Not only did Adlon act in every episode, she also directed each installment of the 10-episode series. She co-wrote a large portion of the series with Louis C.K., but his fall from grace probably hurt some Emmy chances.



Who Will Win: Rachel Brosnahan

Brosnahan's performance was nothing short of triumphant. She made Midge Maisel into a hero for all and was wildly entertaining along the way.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Nominees: Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Ted Danson (The Good Place), William H. Macy (Shameless), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Anthony Anderson (black-ish)



Last Year's Winner: Donald Glover



Who Should Win: Donald Glover

The work he does on Atlanta, both in front of and behind the scenes, is nothing short of excellent. It's his award, again.



Who Will Win: Donald Glover

It's Glover's world and we're all just living in it. Also, while Ted Danson is great in The Good Place, why the fork was that show not nominated?

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Nominees: Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Zazie Beets (Atlanta), Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live), Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)



Last Year's Winner: Kate McKinnon



Who Should Win: Alex Borstein

This is a tough category. McKinnon is always great on SNL, Gilpin turned in one hell of a performance on GLOW and Borstein (who somehow was never nominated for Getting On) is excellent in Mrs. Maisel.



Who Will Win: Kate McKinnon

She played so many characters on SNL, and expertly. Her Rudy Giuliani impression will clinch this.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Nominees: Henry Winkler (Barry), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live), Louie Anderson (Baskets), Kenan Thompson (SNL), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)



Last Year's Winner: Alec Baldwin



Who Should Win: Tituss Burgess

Burgess is the unsung hero of Kimmy Schmidt. He handles the wacky material with ease and gives an absurd character an emotional depth—while making viewers laugh out loud. How has he not won yet?



Who Will Win: Henry Winkler

Can you believe the Fonz has never won an Emmy? This will be his year, the TV Academy loves to do this.

Outstanding Drama Series Nominees: The Handmaid's Tale, Game of Thrones, The Crown, Stranger Things, Westworld, This Is Us, The Americans



Last Year's Winner: The Handmaid's Tale Who Should Win: The Crown

Netflix's The Crown is a spectacular drama full of gripping performances and stunning visuals. It works in all the right ways and subverts the historical drama tropes.



Who Will Win: The Handmaid's Tale

It'll be a repeat for the timely series. Season two of the Hulu drama was great, but very, very bleak.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Nominees: Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Keri Russell (The Americans), Claire Foy (The Crown), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)



Last Year's Winner: Elisabeth Moss



Who Should Win: Sandra Oh

Killing Eve would not work without Oh. And boy did it work. Oh brought viewers into the world of intrigue and murder with spirited and unique performance that leaves a lasting impression and immediate desire for more.



Who Will Win: Sandra Oh

This is a stacked category. If it weren't for Oh, this would be Russell's or Foy's year.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Nominees: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Ed Harris (Westworld), Jason Bateman (Ozark)



Last Year's Winner: Sterling K. Brown



Who Should Win: Milo Ventimiglia

The This Is Us patriarch continues to be the NBC drama's emotional backbone, turning in great performances week after week.



Who Will Win: Matthew Rhys

The Americans went out with a bang, and Rhys' performance will stand the test of time.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Nominees: Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale), Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld)



Last Year's Winner: Ann Dowd



Who Should Win: Yvonne Strahovski

The Chuck veteran took a villainous character and infused all sorts of humanity into Serena Joy, turning in an amazing and nuanced performance.



Who Will Win: Ann Dowd

The TV Academy has seen the power of Dowd and they will continue to honor it. Her character didn't have that much to do this year, but she turned it up to 100 when she was on screen

Article continues below