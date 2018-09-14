Kelly Clarkson Announces 2019 Meaning of Life Tour: Check Out the Dates

Atlantic Records
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 14, 2018 8:44 AM
Kelly Clarkson is going on tour!
The 36-year-old pop star announced on Thursday her first major concert series in almost four years, the Meaning of Life tour, named after her recent album, released in 2017. It will begin in January 2019. Her opening acts are Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli.
Clarkson posted on her Instagram page a video of the three singing the title track from her album Meaning of Life.
"Meaning of Life is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it!" Clarkson said in a statement. "Even while recording it, I couldn't wait for people to experience the music live, to not only hear it, but feel it. It has taken almost a year of planning, and I can't wait to see y'all on the road!"
In recent years, Clarkson has performed sporadically, including at public events such as the annual Jingle Ball series. Her last major tour was the 2015 Piece by Piece Tour.
The tour dates for Clarkson's Meaning of Life tour are as follows:
January 24 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 25 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
February 1 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
February 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 8 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 9 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
February 14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
February 15 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
February 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
February 21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
February 22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
February 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
February 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 2 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
March 7 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live Nassau Coliseum
March 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 9 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
March 14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
March 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 23 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 28 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
March 29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
American Express® Card members can purchase tickets before the general public between September 17 at 10 a.m. and September 23 at 10 p.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale on September 24, which coincides with her return as coach on the season 15 premiere of The Voice.
