Modern Family Is Going to Kill a "Significant Character" in Season 10, But Who Can it Really Be?

Modern Family is entering its tenth season, so what's left to do with the Pritchett and Dunphy clans? Kill one of them, apparently. Yes, death is coming to Modern Family.

The ABC sitcom returns on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and this season somebody kicks the bucket.

"We're handling some bigger life events in this season," co-creator Christopher Lloyd told EW. "We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it's not easy to do because that's a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it."

And not just any death, Lloyd said it's a "significant character on the series," and the death will be a "moving event" and ripple effects will be felt for several episodes.