Why Is Harry Potter's Evanna Lynch Competing on Dancing With the Stars?

Dancing With the Stars has had its fair share of head-scratcher contestants, contestants who inspire a, "Really? Why are they doing the show?" reaction. This year, that's Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, best known to Potterheads as Luna Lovegood in the wildly successful movie franchise.

"I wanted to learn to dance," Lynch told E! News after the DWTS cast reveal. "Yeah, it's like a dream job. I just had no reason not to. As I said, I like being pushed. I've said that to Keo, I was like, ‘Be hard on me.' That's what a like, when you have that kind of pressure on you that's when the most growth happens."

Lynch is competing for the Mirrorball trophy with pro partner Keo Motsepe. The two said the competition is strong, but Motsepe said their chemistry will shine on the stage. "We just vibe very well, so I can't wait for people to see that," he said.