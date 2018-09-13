Drew Barrymore and Justin Long ''Spending Time Together'' 8 Years After Split

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Could Drew Barrymoreand Justin Long be Going the Distance once again?
A source tells E! News the exes have "been talking more," following Long's recent breakup from CHVRCHES artist Lauren Mayberry. According to the insider, "They are both single and they are spending time together," but "that's all it is for now."
Their reunion is not a huge surprise, considering that even after ending their on-and-off relationship, the pair remained friends and "stayed in touch" over the years. They have even "worked together and bounced ideas off of each other from time to time," reveals the insider.
While not all exes are able to accomplish this, the source says the two forged a "very special connection and bond that never went away." Not to mention, Drew has "a fondness for him and he's always been in her life even if they weren't a couple."
The actors met on the set of He's Just Not That Into You in 2008, which Barrymore co-produced, before embarking on a two year relationship. Admittedly, the duo had their fair share of ups and downs, with the pair breaking up on the reg. However, they always maintained their adoration for one another. "She's effortlessly charming and easy to be around...She has this amazing ability to make anyone feel like at ease," Long told Ellen DeGeneres in 2009.
They later rekindled their romance on the set of Going the Distance in 2010, which gave Justin the opportunity to be Drew's date when she won a Golden Globe for her performance in Grey Gardens. Unfortunately, not long after that the couple called it quits for good.
Months later, Drew started dating her now-ex-husband Kopelman and was engaged by 2012. During her marriage to the art consultant and son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman, the two welcomed daughters Olive and Frankie.
The husband and wife eventually divorced in 2016, after just three years of marriage.
Let's hope Drew finally gets her happily Ever After.
