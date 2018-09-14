Emmys 2018: When and How to Watch

Television's biggest night is right around the corner!

Awards season kicks off with a major bang thanks to the 2018 Emmys, which takes place live in Los Angeles on Monday evening. The 70th Annual Emmy Awards promises to bring together your favorite stars on the small screen in celebration of the performances that made us laugh, cry and binge watch season after season.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated spectacle, we're breaking down all the basics you'll need to guarantee a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. Without further ado... lights, camera, 2018 Emmys!

Who's hosting the Emmys?

Live from Saturday Night, it's Colin Jost and Michael Che. The "Weekend Update" duo from SNL is sure to bring their signature wit and candor to the stage.

Where are the Emmys?

For its 11th consecutive year, the star-studded ceremony will take place inside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.

When do the Emmys start?

Gather your viewing party on Monday, September 17 for E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT, followed by Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The 2018 Emmys telecast airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.