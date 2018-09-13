EXCLUSIVE!

Sofia Richie's Idea of a Perfect Date With Scott Disick Is Surprisingly Low-Key

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 5:00 PM

It doesn't take much to make Sofia Richie's heart sing, and even still it's obvious she's head over heels for boyfriend Scott Disick.

E! News was on hand as the 20-year-old model helped Marzook celebrate their collection launch at Bergdorf Goodman during New York Fashion Week, where she described a typical date night for the couple. 

Richie said "it depends" on what she's in the mood for, but confessed she's a total sucker for a simple movie and dinner date with the E! reality star. Her go-to ensemble for an evening with Scott? "Jeans, heels and something casual," Sofia told us. 

Lionel Richie's daughter wouldn't describe herself as a hopeless romantic, revealing that it's Scott who really goes all out for their dates. "My God!" she exclaimed. "It's too much stress [to plan dates.] So much stress."

Almost a year has passed since Scott and Sofia were first romantically linked. Since then, the inseparable duo has emerged as one of Hollywood's most stylish couples.  

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Splash News

"We're very different when it comes to style," Richie dished, "but we're similar in the sense where we can really dress it up or really dress it down and feel confident and comfortable." 

Sofia has previously opened up about her and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian fan-favorite's similarities. In an interview with E! News she described herself as "the male version" of Disick, saying their sense of humor is what originally brought them together. 

For even more on Sofia and Scott's relationship, press play on the video above! 

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

