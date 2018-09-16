Kim Kardashian Welcomes Home Baby Chicago West on KUWTK: ''It Was the Best Decision I Ever Made''

Chicago West has made her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut.
On Sunday's all-new episode, Kim Kardashian welcomed home her youngest child with husband Kanye West and revealed the special meaning behind the little one's moniker. In case you forgot, Kim and Kanye's third child arrived via a surrogate in January 2018.
"My beautiful, little baby girl Chicago is finally here," the KKW Beauty boss shared in a confessional. "The name Chicago…everyone asks me where we came up with that and Kanye's originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago."
Although Kim had concerns about connecting with little Chicago, all of those fears washed away the day her baby girl arrived. The now mother of three confirmed this to be true during a pow-wow with mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and grandma MJ.
"I think it was the best decision I ever made," Kanye's wife relayed to her loved ones. "I think it was such an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone."
Per Kim, this experience made her the "biggest fan of surrogacy." She was also so relieved when she felt the same connection to Chicago that she has with her other children North West and Saint West.
"All my fears of everything that I thought was gonna happen, like am I gonna connect? Am I gonna feel connected?" Kim continued. "All of that goes out the door and you just feel instantly connected."
It likely helped that Kim was actively involved during the pregnancy. Shortly before Chicago's birth, Kim's surrogate had a "bad night," so they met up at the doctor's office to check on the baby.
"I started having pains at one," the surrogate explained to Kim and best friend Jonathan Cheban. "I felt so much pressure, so I'm like, 'Okay! Let's see if I'm dilating or anything this morning.'"
Having gone through this experience twice before, Kim reassured her surrogate that what she was going through was very normal. "That's how I was," the E! personality shared. "I thought I was giving birth on a plane at six months once."
However, since the baby was due any day, Kim and her surrogate had the unborn kiddo checked out by Dr. Paul Crane. Per the OBGYN, everything looked "normal and healthy."
Kim wasn't the only Kardashian sister to have babies on the brain, as Khloe was struggling with picking a godmother for her daughter. According to the Revenge Body host, if anything happened to herself or boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she hoped the godmother would take over as legal guardian of her little one.
After witnessing Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's respective parenting styles and discussing the matter with her momager, Khloe was able to make a decision.
"So I can't make anything official until the baby is born…but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, god forbid, something happens," Khloe revealed to her older sisters during a sit-down. "I don't know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it'll be more like Kim. A little more stricter."
Apparently, KoKo related more to "how Kim parents more." Regardless, Khloe wasn't too concerned about her little one's future well-being since the Kardashian-Jenners are so close.
"At the end of the day, this family is so close and we love each other so much," the Good American founder added to the camera. "If anything god forbid were to happen, I know my daughter's in the best of hands, no matter who her legal guardian is."
While Kourt was a little disappointed to be passed over, she admitted that she's already "busy on my own." Still, that didn't mean Kourtney wasn't able to squeeze some fun into her life.
Case in point: the oldest Kardashian spent a large portion of this episode learning how to dance and planning a flash mob. Originally Kourtney took a dance class just for kicks, but when Kim refused to join in on the fun, Mason Disick's mom took it to the next level.
As you surely know, the Kardashian sisters are the queens of pranks, so it was no surprise when Kourtney orchestrated a flash mob to embarrass anti-dance fan Kim at a local mall.
"What the f--k is going on?" a shocked Kim asked when she saw the dancers. Before long, Kim spotted Kourtney, as well as Khloe's bestie Malika Haqq, dancing among a group of professional flash mob dancers.
"Don't tell me you know it too," Kim demanded to Khloe who tried to jump in line with the performers.
"I'm literally dying inside over this flash mob," Kim later confessed. "I just can't even believe you guys. I'm gonna have to run if they try to pull me into this."
Following the performance, Kourtney revealed she planned this surprise as revenge for Kim previously ruining her dance class. Luckily for Kourtney and Khloe, Kim was a good sport about it and was nearly in tears of laughter.
See everything else that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!
