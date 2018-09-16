Kim Kardashian Welcomes Home Baby Chicago West on KUWTK: ''It Was the Best Decision I Ever Made''

Chicago West has made her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut.

On Sunday's all-new episode, Kim Kardashian welcomed home her youngest child with husband Kanye West and revealed the special meaning behind the little one's moniker. In case you forgot, Kim and Kanye's third child arrived via a surrogate in January 2018.

"My beautiful, little baby girl Chicago is finally here," the KKW Beauty boss shared in a confessional. "The name Chicago…everyone asks me where we came up with that and Kanye's originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago."

Although Kim had concerns about connecting with little Chicago, all of those fears washed away the day her baby girl arrived. The now mother of three confirmed this to be true during a pow-wow with mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and grandma MJ.

"I think it was the best decision I ever made," Kanye's wife relayed to her loved ones. "I think it was such an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone."