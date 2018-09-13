Target Just Made It That Much Easier to Cook Like Chrissy Teigen

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, Target

Courtesy of Target

Move aside Joanna Gaines because Target has a new celebrity line in town.

Chrissy Teigenis launching her own line of kitchen and cookware as part of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection, which is available exclusively at Target. 

Fans of the cookbook author can choose from an array of goods from the collection, which is composed of 40 items ranging in prices from $14 to $140. The line of goods provides beginner and expert chefs alike the must-have kitchenware Chrissy recommends for all your cooking needs, like cast-iron Dutch ovens, cutlery and so much more. 

The collection is made to look "organic" and feel "unique and special." Chrissy and her team achieved this by making sure "felt unique and special, and each piece has "raw edges and flecks of glaze that differ from piece to piece." She assures, "They're timeless but have character, and they look beautiful both on a table and stacked on a shelf."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Bali Vacation Album

Chrissy Teigen, Target

Courtesy of Target

And after you stock up on all your home good needs, make sure to get yourself Teigen's new cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More, which contains recipes exclusive to Target. Just an FYI: Her favorite is the corn fritters with hot honey.

The mother-of-two shared the happy news on her Instagram, where she wrote: "I truly can't believe any of this is happening and can't wait for you all to see it."

Her hubby, John Legendand daughter Luna joined the mom for the grand reveal on Thurs., where Luna was able to meet Spot, the Target mascot.

Chrissy and John have had quite the past few weeks, with the singer recently achieving EGOT status and announcing he will be joining the next season of The Voice as a coach, and Chrissy releasing her second cookbook.

The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection hits the shelves on Sept. 30th. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , , John Legend , Instagram , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna on Her Savage X Fenty Collection and the Beauty of Women's Bodies

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's Idea of a Perfect Date With Scott Disick Is Surprisingly Low-Key

Drake, Bella Harris

Drake and Rumored Girlfriend Bella Harris Enjoy Intimate Dinner

Missy Elliott & More Celebs Give Fans the Star Treatment

Slick Woods

Slick Woods Goes Into Labor After Walking in Rihanna’s NYFW Show

Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Met Gala, 2018, Couples

Cole Sprouse Shares Topless Photo of "Muse" Lili Reinhart on Her 22nd Birthday

Common, John Legend, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

Here's Why John Legend's EGOT Status Gave Common the Chills

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.