Slick Woods Goes Into Labor After Walking in Rihanna’s NYFW Show

From the runway to the maternity wing!

Moments after mom-to-be Slick Woods walked in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show at New York Fashion Week on Thursday night, E! News has confirmed she went into labor. TMZ, who was first to report the news, says the 22-year-old model was taken to the nearest hospital by paramedics as soon as she stepped off the runway. It's unclear if Woods has given birth to her and fellow model Adonis Bosso's baby boy, who she previously shared would be named Saphir.

And even if Woods was experiencing painful contractions, she didn't let it show as she posed during the jungle-themed show wearing nothing but lace lingerie and pasties

Aside from the apparent excitement backstage, Rihanna's latest collection of size-inclusive intimates is being heralded as one of the more groundbreaking moments from this year's NYFW extravaganza. Models of all different body types and clad in corsets, nighties and bodysuits were cast in the pop star's runway show.