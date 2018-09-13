Broadway Star Marin Mazzie Dead at 57

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 2:22 PM

Marin Mazzie

Marin Mazzie has died at the age of 57.

The Broadway star passed away at her home in New York City on Thursday morning, surrounded by her loved ones. "I confirm Three time Tony Award Nominee Marin Mazzie passed away at her Manhattan home peacefully at 10:10 a.m. this morning surrounded by her husband Jason Danieley, close friends and family," publicist Kim Correro tells E! News.

Danieley also released a statement on Thursday confirming his wife's death. "Incredible human being, loving wife, dedicated family member, devoted friend and Broadway star, Marin Mazzie passed away this morning at 10:10 a.m. in the comfort of her New York City apartment surrounded by family and close friends," his statement begins. "Marin, a three-time Tony award nominee and recent inductee into the American Theatre Hall of Fame (among many other accolades) was diagnosed with Stage IV Ovarian Cancer in May of 2015."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

The statement continues, "Over that time, while fighting her own fight, she took it upon herself to help spread awareness of Ovarian Cancer and to help find an early detection for the disease, of which, currently, there is none."

Mazzie is survived by her mother Donna Mazzie, brother Mark Mazzie and her husband. There will be a private gathering in the immediate future and a fuller Celebration of Life to be planned.

"The divine and courageous Marin Mazzie was #TonyAwards-nominated for PASSION, RAGTIME, and KISS ME, KATE. We join with her husband, Broadway's Jason Danieley, her friends and family, and all her fans to mourn her untimely passing," The Tony Awards tweeted Thursday. "Rest in peace"

Our thoughts are with Mazzie's family at this time.

