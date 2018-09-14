Mental Hospitals, 15-Year Hiatuses and Arrests: Dissecting the Most Shocking Things to Happen to the Stranger Things Cast

The Demogorgon and Mind Flayer are nothing compared to what some of the Stranger Things cast has been through.

While the young cast of the Netflix hit series are still relatively new to this whole fame game (and still charming us with viral late night talk show moments and dancing), the older stars of our binge-watch obsession have definitely had their fair share of ups and downs in Hollywood over the years.

With the show nominated for several awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress (Millie Bobby Brown), we're looking back on the adult cast's most shocking moments ahead of the 2018 Emmys, airing Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.