Forever, Amazon's Twisty New Comedy, Lets Maya Rudolph Truly Shine

Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen are likely the reasons why viewers will check out Amazon's new comedy Forever, but once in the door, they better buckle up. The eight-episode first season, which hails from Master of None's Alan Yang and 30 Rock's Matt Hubbard, is good. Like, really good.

Forever, not to be confused with the short-lived ABC drama about an immortal medical examiner, follows married couple June (Rudolph) and Oscar (Armisen), they're comfortable in their predictable day-to-day lives, until one day things take a turn.

The show starts out feeling like a more middle-aged version of Master of None. There are plenty of small moments, plus the trademark humor of Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock, shows Yang and Hubbard cut their teeth on. In some cases, viewers will recognize the way characters speak as distinctly Parks, while the quick jokes land in 30 Rock's signature style. That's where the comparisons end. When you least expect it, things change on Forever, but the sensibility of the show remains the same.