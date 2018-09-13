Shay Mitchell, Anna Kendrick and More Dress to Impress at Vanity Fair Best Dressed Party

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 1:09 PM
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
In honor of New York Fashion Week, Vanity Fair and Saks Fifth Avenue hosted a cocktail event for the celebrities from their Best Dressed 2018 list and, as you can imagine, the fashion was crazy-good.
Menswear-inspired fashion, feathers, metallic fabric, leopard print, puff sleeves—all of today's major trends made it to the party. Not only did the most fashionable celebrities demonstrate the appeal of the clothing we're loving, they added personal flair, calling us to rethink how to style or wear these looks.
From Hollywood stars like Shay Mitchell to influencers like Hannah Brofman to models Jasmine Sanders, celebrities wore their best garments, then toasted to great style with Perrier-Jouët champagne.
Check out the best of the best dressed below!
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The Pitch Perfect actress stuns in a floral, sleeveless dress with a thigh-high split.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The model shines bright in an asymmetrical mini dress with matching heels.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The actress' puff sleeves are next level.
Article continues below
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The Model Squad star is stunning in a new style of the chainlink dress, marked by subtle cutouts.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
It's easy to fall in love with the lifestyle guru and owner of HBFit's romantic style.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The journalist stuns with a Brother Vellies purse, the Burnt Sienna Slip Dress and a dazzling choker from Dannijo RTW Collection Fall 2018.
Article continues below
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
This gentleman's style screams a million bucks.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The model perfects suiting in a light blue suit from Zuhair Murad, La Silla heels and a sparkling clutch from Swarovski.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The model brings feathers to the red carpet and her resulting look is epic.
Article continues below
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
Suede suiting is a major menswear trend this fall, and the Game of Thrones star wears it well.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Vanity Fair/Saks Fifth Avenue
The tennis star's fall boots are the star of this all-occasion look.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?