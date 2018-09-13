Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Out-of-Office Email Features Blake Lively Divorce Jokes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 12:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ryan Reynolds is "swamped" this week.

The Aviation Gin owner, who recently revealed his company email address to the world on The Tonight Show, has been setting up hilarious out-of-office replies for fans to receive when they send him a message. This week, if you email Ryan@AviationGin.com, you'll receive Reynolds' weekly planner along with a message that reads, "Bruce, see below. I'm swamped. No way can I squeeze any more into this week."

So what's on the Deadpool actor's schedule this week? Attending (and sneaking out of) a screening of wife Blake Lively's movie A Simple Favor and much more. Let's take a look!

Read

Blake Lively Thinks Husband Ryan Reynolds Deserves Her People's Choice Awards Style Icon Nomination

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds/Aviation Gin

Reynolds devoted much of his Monday to gym, tan and laundry. At 8 p.m., he attended a screening of A Simple Favor at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The planner notes, "No divorce jokes!!"

An hour later though, Reynolds' planner states, "Sneak out of MOMA screening to regroup. It can't all be about you. This is her moment. Get it together, asshole."

On Tuesday, Reynolds made an appearance on the Today show in the morning and scheduled time for himself in the afternoon to "find out why they're called Toronto Maple Leafs and not leaves," because it "makes no sense."

Read

Jimmy Fallon Vomits While Playing a Drinking Game With Ryan Reynolds

Then on Wednesday, Reynolds spent the morning brainstorming world peace and saving the environment. At noon he had a Lunchables and then spent the rest of the day finding a new hairstyle for himself.

Thursday he titled "PARENTING DAY!!" which started with picking up the kids "from celebrity child kennel." At 6 p.m., the schedule reads, "Chauffeur returns kids." The planner also notes that Lively is on Jimmy Fallon's show Thursday night.

On Friday, the calendar reminds Reynolds that A Simple Favor opens in theaters. At 10 a.m. he has an Aviation board meeting scheduled, telling himself to "learn the difference between revenue and profit before meeting."

At noon, Reynolds is scheduled to Skype with his "secret family in Denmark."

The following day, the planner says Reynolds will "cry in front of stranger" at 10 a.m., watch Paddington 2 "for the 100th time" in the afternoon, have a date night at 7 p.m., and then shortly after at 7:10 p.m. watch Paddington 2 "alone."

On Sunday, Reynolds will spend the day "looking for roles which feature a strong male character."

When one of Reynolds' social media followers tweeted about the OOTO response, Reynolds replied, "The email response from ryan@aviationgin.com is supposed to be an out of office reply. Not my private calendar. Please disregard." He also replied to another Twitter user about the weekly planner, "That's private."

We think it's safe to say most of the what's on the calendar is a joke. Reynolds and Lively, who have two kids together, appeared stronger than ever at the A Simple Favor screening on Monday, which happened to be one day after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Reynolds , Blake Lively , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Keira Knightley, Love Actually

You'll Be Shocked at How Many Times Keira Knightley Has Watched Love Actually

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Why Nobody Can Stop Zazie Beetz' Rise to Stardom

John Legend, 2018 Creative Emmy Awards

John Legend Joins The Voice Season 16 as New Coach

Olivia Munn, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Victim of The Predator Sex Offender Case Thanks Olivia Munn for Speaking Up for Her

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, A Simple Favor

Watch Blake Lively Meet Her "Mom" for the First Time at the A Simple Favor Premiere

Lady Gaga

5 Things We Learned About Lady Gaga From Vogue's 73 Questions

Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz Promises Cash to His PCAs Voters...But Not Really

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.