John Legend Joins The Voice Season 16 as New Coach

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 11:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What do you do after achieving EGOT status? If you're John Legend you join The Voice. NBC announced Legend, who recently won an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and previously took home an Oscar, Grammy and Tony, will be a coach on season 16 of The Voice.

"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement.

Photos

Celeb EGOT Winners

Legend will take a seat in a spinning red chair next to Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson in the spring cycle of the singing competition. The upcoming season has Levine, Shelton, Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson in the chairs.

"John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure," Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite season 16."

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for his original song "Glory" (co-written with Common) from the movie Selma. He took home a Tony Award in 2017 as producer of August Wilson's Jitney, and has won 10 Grammy Awards to date.

Season 15 of The Voice kicks off on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Legend , The Voice , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Why Nobody Can Stop Zazie Beetz' Rise to Stardom

Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz Promises Cash to His PCAs Voters...But Not Really

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Is Losing It in the Homecoming Trailer

"DWTS" Season 27 Cast Talks Toughest Competitors

Carson Daly

Carson Daly Is "Jumping Up and Down" About The Voice’s PCAs Nomination

Paris Hilton, Kenan Tompson, SNL

SNL Stars Had a Bet About Paris Hilton When She Hosted the Show

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's First Trailer Is Downright Spooky

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.