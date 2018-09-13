John Legend Joins The Voice Season 16 as New Coach

What do you do after achieving EGOT status? If you're John Legend you join The Voice. NBC announced Legend, who recently won an Emmy for producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert and previously took home an Oscar, Grammy and Tony, will be a coach on season 16 of The Voice.

"I'm thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I've been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I'm so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL," Legend said in a statement.