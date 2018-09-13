Lil Wayne Admits He Attempted Suicide at Age 12 on Tha Carter V

"He just told me one day that he was ready to address it now," Mack Maine, president of Young Money Entertainment and Wayne's longtime friend, tells Billboard. "Just being an adult, reaching a level of maturity and comfort where it's like, 'I want to talk about this because I know a lot of people out here might be going through that.'"

After recovering from his gunshot wound, Wayne's mother allowed him to join the Cash Money team, under one condition: he couldn't swear.

In the Billboard interview, Wayne addresses his legal battle with Birdman, reportedly settled in June, and how his relationship with him has changed. "Not even just with him, but my relationships with a lot of people have become different, just because of how different I work now," he shares. "I'm submerged in everything about myself, trying to be better at who I am. It's something where you have to cut some things off."