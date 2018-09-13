Chrissy Teigen Thinks She Avoided Postpartum Depression by Eating Her Placenta

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has always been an open book.

Whether it's on Instagram or Twitter, the Cravings: Hungry for More  author loves to share her family memories, thoughts on pop culture and much more.

But during her journey to motherhood, the Lip Sync Battle host also shared her fertility struggles.

"I think people on social media are my friends and I think they deserved to know," she explained to Rita Braver for Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning. "I don't know, is that so weird?"

In her latest interview, Chrissy is also opening up about the birth of her second child with husband John Legend. The supermodel believes she was able to avoid postpartum depression after the birth of her son partly because she ate the placenta.

"I don't think I can have you eating your placenta on primetime," Rita shared in the interview. Chrissy responded while laughing, "Really? That's not a normal thing? I'm in L.A., it's very normal. They grill it here. You can try some of mine after."

During her candid chat, Chrissy also opened up about her body after welcoming two kids. Instead of rushing to get back into shape, the proud mom is simply enjoying the foods she loves while staying healthy.

"I really prefer being happy and getting to eat things that I love, still wanting to be healthy," she explained. "But I just don't care about looking good in a swimsuit anymore. I guess that's the only way to put it."

Those words echo her sentiments when she covered Women's Health magazine earlier this month.

"Honestly, I don't ever have to be in a swimsuit again," she told the publication. "Since I was 20 years old, I had this weight in my mind that I am, or that I'm supposed to be. I've been so used to that number for 10 years now. And then I started realizing it was a swimsuit-model weight. There's a very big difference between wanting to be that kind of fit and wanting to be happy-fit."

Hear more from Chrissy when Sunday's Best: Celebrating 40 Years of CBS Sunday Morning airs Friday night at 8 p.m. on CBS.

