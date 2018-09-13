Kenya Moore Reveals Her Pregnancy Weight, Says She Has "a Few Months to Go"

Oh baby! Kenya Moore is "a few months" away from giving birth!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly at the end of the year. Kenya first announced the news back in April during the Real Housewives of Atlanta: Reunion Part 1, telling host Andy Cohen, "We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year."

Since that time, Kenya has been keeping her social media followers updated on her pregnancy, sharing an ultrasound with her fans on Instagram back in June. "My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family," the reality star wrote. "I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!"