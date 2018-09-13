Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's First Trailer Is Downright Spooky

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 7:10 AM

Something witchy this way comes. The first footage from Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here and, you guessed it, it's chilling. This isn't the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch of yore.

In the preview, above, there's Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) locking lips with what looks like Harvey (Ross Lynch), so some things never change, but that's where the similarities to the original series seem to stop. Rituals, creepy horned creatures and a spooky rendition of "Happy Birthday" fill out the rest of the quick teaser.

Sabrina's birthday was always tied to her magic, and it looks like that won't change. Netflix previously released a poster for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teasing that fact.

In addition to Shipka and Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood and Tati Gabrielle as Prudence.

The new series hails from the producers of Riverdale and Netflix is calling it a "dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, occult and, of course, witchcraft."

The new series will arrive just in time for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 26 on Netflix. Get your witch on.

