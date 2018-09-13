Eminem Fires Back at Machine Gun Kelly With a Brutal Response

Eminemhad a few more words for Machine Gun Kelly—and they're brutal.

If you've been caught up in Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's mounting drama, time to switch gears to the two rappers who have also been going at each other as of late. Their trouble stems from 2012, when Kelly apparently saw a photo of Eminem's then-teenage daughter.

"Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem's daughter... and I have to say, she is hot as f--k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king," he reportedly tweeted at the time.

Well, the 15-time Grammy winner caught wind of his fan's remarks and fired back six years later on his track, "Not Alike," rapping, "And I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f--k you are, Kelly/I don't use sublims and sure as f--k don't sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

A few days later, Kelly took aim at Eminem with "Rap Devil," in which he attacked the star and claimed he blackballed him from his radio channel, Shade 45.

"Im standing up for not just myself, but my generation," the 28-year-old explained on Twitter. "Im doing the same s--t you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil."