Eminem Fires Back at Machine Gun Kelly With a Brutal Response

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rag & Bone, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for NYLON
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Sep. 13, 2018 6:23 AM
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rag & Bone, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for NYLON
Eminemhad a few more words for Machine Gun Kelly—and they're brutal.
If you've been caught up in Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's mounting drama, time to switch gears to the two rappers who have also been going at each other as of late. Their trouble stems from 2012, when Kelly apparently saw a photo of Eminem's then-teenage daughter.
"Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem's daughter... and I have to say, she is hot as f--k, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king," he reportedly tweeted at the time.
Well, the 15-time Grammy winner caught wind of his fan's remarks and fired back six years later on his track, "Not Alike," rapping, "And I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f--k you are, Kelly/I don't use sublims and sure as f--k don't sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."
A few days later, Kelly took aim at Eminem with "Rap Devil," in which he attacked the star and claimed he blackballed him from his radio channel, Shade 45.
"Im standing up for not just myself, but my generation," the 28-year-old explained on Twitter. "Im doing the same s--t you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil."
Kelly did not have the final word. In a recent interview with Sway Calloway, Eminem explained that he did not find out about Kelly's comment about Hailie until at least a year later.
"It never hit my radar and then one day, you know, you go down the f--king wormhole of YouTube or whatever right, so I see 'Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem's daughter' whatever right. So, I'm like 'what the f--k?' I click on it…he starts doing a press run basically about Hailie. I'm like 'what the f--k? Yo, my man better chill.'"
However, as he revealed to Calloway, the comment about Hailie wasn't what launched their battle. "That's not why I dissed him. The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason that I dissed him is because he got on—first what he said 'I'm the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45' or whatever he said, right? Like I'm trying to hinder his career. I don't give a f--k about your career. You think I actually f--king think about you? You know how many f--king rappers are better than you? You're not even in the fu--ing conversation," Eminem slammed back.
As the star added, "Now, I'm in this f--king weird thing because I'm like I have to answer this motherf--ker and every time I do that, it makes that person—as irrelevant as people say I am in hip hop, I make them bigger by getting into this thing where I'm like I want to destroy him, but I also don't want to make him bigger because now you're a f--king enemy. I'll leave it at that."
Needless to say, it doesn't sound like this fight is going to simmer any time soon.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?