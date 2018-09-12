So What the Heck Is American Horror Story: Apocalypse?

The world has officially ended, and Apocalypse is here.

We didn't quite know what to expect from this alleged crossover between Murder House and Coven, but we definitely didn't anticipate a kind of YA dystopia taking place after nuclear bombs have wiped most life off the earth. As the bombs went off, we met two teens, torn from their families for their special DNA and sent to live in a creepy bunker, where people are divided into Purples and Greys. The Purples get to live a life of luxury while the Greys have to do all the work, all under the direction and terrifying glares of Ms. Venable (Sarah Paulson) and whatever Kathy Bates' name is.

Mallory (Billie Lourd) was a Grey, but her socialite/aspiring social media influencer boss Coco (Leslie Grossman), the hair stylist played by Evan Peters, the two teens with special DNA, and Joan Collins were all Purples.

After one Purple was murdered (and probably made into stew?) for somehow exposing the group to radiation (which would be bad for a stew), we learned that Ms. Venable and Kathy Bates were just making rules up for themselves, and not under orders by their bosses at The Cooperative, who didn't even know what they were up to. And with that, we knew we had absolutely no idea what was going on, nor probably would we at any point. And honestly that's just how we like our American Horror Stories, so we're here for it.