How Bradley Cooper Helped Lady Gaga Open Up in A Star Is Born

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 6:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bradley Cooperis to thank for helping Lady Gaga find her character for their new movie, A Star Is Born.

Gaga and Cooper opened up to E! News about how they relied on one another while filming Bradley's directorial debut and Gaga's first big screen role. "The thing that I was very aware of from the beginning and I cherish even to this day is how much we both had at stake, because it was a first for both of us," the Hangover star explains. "We knew that going into it, we were really going to have to rely on each other, because it's scary putting yourself out there to this degree."

While Bradley had experience in this area, with over two decades of acting under his belt, Lady Gaga had very little and took guidance from the director on how to become more vulnerable. "In a lot of ways I feel like Bradley unveiled me. It was his idea to strip away the makeup, to go back to my natural hair and for this to be Ally's character," she shares.

Photos

7 Times Lady Gaga Had Crazy-Amazing Style During Summer '18

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

The singer was able to do this because the "trust that I had in him every day on set just provided for a remarkable artistic experience." She adds, "I feel honestly completely humbled and grateful to be here sitting next to him."

While this isn't technically The Fame performer's first onscreen role, it is her first time acting in a major motion picture. Her dream to be an actress started as a little girl and came to fruition when she starred as the Countess on American Horror Story: Hotel. She expanded on the transition, saying, "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute, which is derived from the Stanislaski method, and I acted on American Horror Story as the Countess, so I love acting but this was a very different experience and I just completely cherish it with everything in my being."

Moreover, working on the film gave her the opportunity to observe and learn from the actor firsthand. "Just watching him direct, watching him write, watching him write, not just the screenplay, but watching him write music for himself, becoming a musician, seeing him create his character and him guiding me through the process. It was just incredible," she says. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Bradley Cooper , Movies , Interviews , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun "Worried Every Night" That Justin Bieber Would Die From an Overdose

Destiny's Child, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson, Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles

Hold Up! Beyoncé Just Reunited With Destiny's Child's LeToya Luckett

"BIP" Stars Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper Break Up

Kourtney, Kim Kardashian & Kendall Prank Kris Jenner

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Insists It's Actually a Good Thing His Face Is Bruised

Frankie Grande Opens Up About Mac Miller's Death

Inside the Alice + Olivia NYFW Presentation by TRESemme

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.