How Bradley Cooper Helped Lady Gaga Open Up in A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooperis to thank for helping Lady Gaga find her character for their new movie, A Star Is Born.

Gaga and Cooper opened up to E! News about how they relied on one another while filming Bradley's directorial debut and Gaga's first big screen role. "The thing that I was very aware of from the beginning and I cherish even to this day is how much we both had at stake, because it was a first for both of us," the Hangover star explains. "We knew that going into it, we were really going to have to rely on each other, because it's scary putting yourself out there to this degree."

While Bradley had experience in this area, with over two decades of acting under his belt, Lady Gaga had very little and took guidance from the director on how to become more vulnerable. "In a lot of ways I feel like Bradley unveiled me. It was his idea to strip away the makeup, to go back to my natural hair and for this to be Ally's character," she shares.