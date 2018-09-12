Meghan Markle May Have Just Performed the Ultimate Royal Duty

Talk about a royal duty...or is it?

CBS Miami entertainment and lifestyle reporter Lisa Petrillo posted on Twitter on Wednesday a photo of a woman wearing a casual black outfit walking a small black and white dog, which is doing its business on the concrete. The picture was taken on a public road about a third of a mile and a five to 10-minute walk from Kensington Palace, which is home to, among other royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"So incredibly enough, walking by @kensingtonroyal -we spotted this beautiful, woman with a familiar air"outside the entrance to the private residence where Harry& Meghan live . MEGHAN!? her dog was doing his business. She couldn't have been sweeter. #princessespickuppooptoo," Petrillo tweeted.

So was it really Meghan? Well, royal commentator Omid Scobie tweeted, "that's not the Duchess of Sussex," and added, "Checked with sources (plural), shared findings." TMZ also quoted a palace source as saying the woman in the photo is not Meghan and that the dog is not the duchess' either.