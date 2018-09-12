Southern Charm Cast Evacuates Charleston as Hurricane Florence Approaches

Hurricane Florence is forecast to soon slam the coasts of North and South Carolina and many of the stars of Bravo's Southern Charm are getting the heck outta Charleston.

About 1 million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes before the storm—categorized as a Category 3 on Wednesday—makes landfall, which it is expected to do on Friday.

Austen Kroll: He traveled north and inland to Charlotte, North Carolina, to his family home.

"While I've Evac'ed home to Charlotte, I've rummaged the house for an old book to read, and stumbled upon a little light reading. Old family friends gave me this book in '96 to read to baby @kt_kroll!" he wrote on Instagram, referring to his sister Katie. "Can she claim to be a 90's kid? #auntflo #juniorkroll #96 #"90skid."