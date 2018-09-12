Here's How Emma Stone Tried to Reunite With Ryan Gosling in First Man

Ryan Gosling is ready to reach for the stars.

The Oscar nominee is returning to the big screen later this year to play Neil Armstrong in First Man.

And when supporting the film at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Ryan couldn't help but share what he's learned about astronauts and the space community.

"I don't think I was aware of the level of sacrifice involved in these missions and just the level of danger and how much sacrifice from not only the astronauts but from the hundreds of thousands of people who made it possible," he shared with E! News at the Elgin Theatre. "It's an extraordinary story of sacrifice but also of hope."