Black Eyed Peas Drop First Single in 10 Years—Without Fergie

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 1:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Black Eyed Peas

James Hickey

They are now just three peas in a pod.

The Black Eyed Peas announced they will be releasing their new album, Masters of the Sun, on Oct. 12, however, Fergiewill not be singing with them. will.i.amapl.de.ap and Taboo have instead forged ahead without the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer. 

Their new album follows the release of their single, "BIG LOVE," which "broaches topics of gun violence, police violence, social media disconnection, race relations in America, the rise of the alt-right and our current political uncertainty, while reminding the world of the importance and power of love and hope." The single echoes the sentiments reflected in their hit 2003 song, "Where is the Love?"

Proceeds from the song will be donated to the March For Our Lives and Families Belong Together Foundation.

Read

Ariana Grande Performs "Where Is The Love?" With the Black Eyed Peas at Manchester Benefit Concert

Fergie expressed support for the group and their recent release on Twitter, where she liked and retweeted a post from her former band mates. The songstress has maintained a solid friendship with the band, even as she ventured into the music world on her own

In 2017, will.i.am confirmed to E! News Fergie would always be a member of the family, but for now, they are all simply "going to continue to do our thing."

The producer even helped the singer on her solo project, Double Duchess, which was released in September 2017.

To hear the group's new single, check out the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fergie , , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Jason Derulo Talks Just For You Foundation and New Music

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

AMAs 2018 Snubs and Surprises: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera

Shawn Mendes, 2018 iHeart Radio Much Music Awards

Shawn Mendes Thinks He Has a "High Chance" at Winning a People's Choice Award Thanks to His Amazing Fans

BTS, Staples Center

BTS Reveals What Really Happens When They Don't Agree on Dance Moves

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Calls for a More Peaceful World in "Love Wins" Music Video

Tracee Ellis Ross

American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

Shawn Mendes Is Excited About His 3 PCA Noms

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.