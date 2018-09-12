Apple Unveils the iPhone XS—the "Most Advanced" One Yet: Here's What's New

That iPhone X you have? You might as well be using a flip phone. It's yesterday's news. It's officially obsolete—that is, if you're a hardcore Apple fan.

On Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled at his anticipated company product announcement event a series of new iPhones, the iPhone XS (pronounced "Ten-S"), and the iPhone XS Max, which both feature OLED HDR displays. He said they are "by far the most advanced iPhone we have ever created." The cheaper iPhone XR was also unveiled, as was the Apple Watch Series 4.

Here's what's new about the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max:

Size: The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch display like the iPhone X (which were introduced in in November and which are larger than the older iPhone Plus) and the iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch display, making the latter the iPhone with the largest screen yet. (By comparison, the most recent iPad mini, 2015's iPad mini 4, has a 7.9-inch display.)

Storage: Both phones can be ordered with up to a whopping 512 GB of storage—double the amount of the iPhone X.

Cameras: Like the iPhone X, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have a 7 MP front camera, which is also faster now at unlocking with Face ID, and 12 MP dual rear cameras, with wide and telephoto lenses and Smart HDR technology. While the resolution, sadly, remains the same as last year's offerings, photos taken with the new phones will apparently have the potential to come out clearer due to the devices' speed.

Speed: The phones are powered by Apple's new A12 Bionic processor, which promises to launch apps 30 percent faster than last year's iPhones and allow more sophisticated apps to run smoothly. NBA star Steve Nash came onstage to promote the new app Homecourt, which analyzes basketball shots.

Longer-Lasting Battery: The iPhone XS supposedly lasts 30 minutes longer and the iPhone XS Max lasts 90 minutes longer than the iPhone X.