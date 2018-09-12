Shawn Mendes Insists It's Actually a Good Thing His Face Is Bruised

This time around, Shawn Mendes won't be needing stitches.

The 20-year-old musician sat down for an exclusive interview with E! News at the Little Brick Theatre in Franklin, Tenn., Tuesday, just before he taped an episode of CMT Crossroads with Zac Brown Band. Twenty-four hours earlier, Mendes said he and a friend were riding "these silly electric scooters" around Nashville when he injured himself, bruising and cutting his face.

"I fell off of a scooter yesterday—very hard core," the singer-songwriter said with a smile. "I wasn't even going that fast, actually. I was going a little bit slow, then I turned around and something happened. I said, 'I don't want to break a wrist!' So, I put my face into the ground."

The "Nervous" singer laughed it off, saying, "Now I'm here at Crossroads with a bruised face!" Mendes is on the mend, and thankfully, he didn't suffer any permanent damage. "It's OK," the singer told E! News, "because I can still play guitar and I can still sing—and that's what matters."