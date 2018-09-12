Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper Break Up Amid Cheating Scandal

It's over for Bachelor in Paradise couple Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper.

On Tuesday night, Bachelor Nation watched as the model got down on one knee and proposed to Cooper on the show's season five finale. However, that same day, Reality Steve posted screenshots of an alleged text conversation between Cooper and an unidentified man, in which Cooper said that she and Kimball "aren't together for real" and that she didn't "even like him."

Though Cooper has denied the cheating allegations, Kimball has now revealed that he's "removing" himself from the relationship. "I'm removing myself from the relationship with intentions to take care of myself and find my happiness," Kimball tells Entertainment Weekly. "I will not lash out, I will not try to convince people that she is a bad person. You will not see me pursue any kind of vengeance on her."