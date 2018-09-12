Heidi Klum Pranking Unsuspecting America's Got Talent Fans Is Just the Best

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 2:10 PM
If Heidi Klum was in front of you, would you recognize her? America's Got Talent and the super model judge banked on no—and they were right.
In the exclusive sneak peek from the Wednesday, Sept. 12 episode of America's Got Talent, Klum sits down with some America's Got Talent judge lookalikes for a photo-op with fans. There's a fake Mel B, a fake Howie Mandel and a fake Simon Cowell…and the real Heidi Klum, all there to mess with audience members.
"Oh my gosh, you look so much like her," an unsuspecting fan says. It just gets better from there.
Marvel at Klum's ability to mask her accent while messing with people. She eats, she smacks her gum, she ruins photos like a pro and some folks truly had no idea! Others, well, others know a world-renowned pop culture icon.
America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
