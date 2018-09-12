The Definitive Guide to Bachelor Nation's Most Explosive Cheating Scandals

The game of love can sure get complicated in Bachelor Nation.

As viewers said farewell to another romantic season of Bachelor in Paradise Tuesday night, many of the success stories highlighted were overshadowed by a cheating scandal playing out in the press.

Instead of celebrating her engagement to Jordan Kimball, Jenna Cooper was denying accusations that she cheated on her fiancé after filming ended.

"I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now," Jenna shared with People. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."

As for Jordan, he's taking the allegations very seriously and appears heartbroken by the rumors.