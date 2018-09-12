3 Comfy Back-to-School Outfits You Can Also Wear on Date Night

This time of year is one of our favourites for many reasons.

Getting up early five days a week and actually getting dressed for school is not one of those reasons—until now. That's because, thankfully, comfy is cool and wearing clothes that look as good as they feel is the most stylish thing you can do. Who knew that you could wear biker shorts to class? Well when you pair 'em with a soft oversized sweater and accessorize accordingly, you better believe you can. Or how about a baggy-but-chic shirt dress you can literally just throw on? Even your go-to jeans and tee look can have a fresh fall feel with a few cool girl add-ons.

Need to know more? Keep scrolling for three casual school looks that you can also wear out for date night. 

Branded: PLT

Pretty Little Thing

Like we said, the key to back-to-school style is comfort, but stylish comfort. Pair some tan biker shorts with a cozy oversized sweater in the same family for a monochromatic look that's chill but trendy. If you want to wear flats at school that's totally fine, or dress up the loungewear vibe by adding sock booties after dark. Throw on a baseball cap and grab a mini bag, and date night, here you come! 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING DEEP STONE ULTIMATE OVERSIZED SWEATER, £20; PRETTYLITTLETHING SAND PRINTED CYCLE SHORT, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING SAND LYCRA FLAT HEEL SOCK BOOT, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING BEIGE SNAKE MINI BAG, £25; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK BASEBALL CAP, £6; PRETTYLITTLETHING OLD RELIGIOUS PENDANT THIN CHAIN RENAISSANCE NECKLACE, £6

Branded: PLT

Pretty Little Thing

If you're looking for an easy-to-throw together outfit, that's also insanely comfortable, the oversized T-shirt dress will be your BFF. Pick one in a fun fall color, zip up some rad ankle booties, and top off with a plush bomber jacket. Add hoop earrings and your finished look is edgy but not fussy—the ultimate cool girl getup, day or night. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING BURGUNDY STRIPED OVERSIZED T-SHIRT DRESS, £15; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK PLATFORM CLEATED ZIP FRONT ANKLE BOOT, £45; PRETTYLITTLETHING SILVER HOOP EARRINGS, £3; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK EMBROIDERED FAUX SUEDE BUM BAG, £20; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK FAUX FUR PUFFER JACKET, £60

Branded: PLT

Pretty Little Thing

If a jeans and tee look is your idea of casual Friday, we feel you. To jazz it up ever so slightly for class, style with a slogan tee (PrettyLittleThing, of course), snake print leather booties and a trendy bum bag, just because. Lucky for you, all you need is a denim jacket for later in the evening and you're ready for a movie date with your bae. 

BUY IT:  PRETTYLITTLETHING AYMELINE LIGHT WASH DISTRESSED OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET, £40;PRETTYLITTLETHING MID WASH EXTREME KNEE RIP STRAIGHT LEG CROPPED JEAN, £30; PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE SLOGAN CROP T SHIRT, £10; PRETTYLITTLETHING SNAKE FAUX LEATHER ANKLE BOOT, £35; PRETTYLITTLETHING GOLD HOOP DROP EARRINGS, £6; PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK LION BUM BAG, £18

For more student style must-haves, shop it all on PrettyLittleThing!

