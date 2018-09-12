3 Comfy Back-to-School Outfits You Can Also Wear on Date Night

This time of year is one of our favourites for many reasons.

Getting up early five days a week and actually getting dressed for school is not one of those reasons—until now. That's because, thankfully, comfy is cool and wearing clothes that look as good as they feel is the most stylish thing you can do. Who knew that you could wear biker shorts to class? Well when you pair 'em with a soft oversized sweater and accessorize accordingly, you better believe you can. Or how about a baggy-but-chic shirt dress you can literally just throw on? Even your go-to jeans and tee look can have a fresh fall feel with a few cool girl add-ons.

Need to know more? Keep scrolling for three casual school looks that you can also wear out for date night.