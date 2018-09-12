See Every Detail of Krystal Nielson and Jenna Cooper's Bachelor in Paradise Engagement Rings

With double the Bachelor in Paradise engagements comes double the diamond rings!
As is no secret to fans of the ABC series by now, the season five finished with two pairs ready to head down the aisle. Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor season 22 and Chris Randone of The Bachelorette season 14 are going to tie the knot, as are Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette season 14 and Jenna Cooper from The Bachelor season 22.
Of course, with two different fiancées came two different Neal Lane sparklers. Krystal's left hand is currently adorned with a platinum and diamond ring featuring a pear-shaped center stone framed by 94 smaller round diamonds in a halo. The creation is set on a diamond studded band for more than two carats total.
"I knew some things that she wanted in a ring. I knew side profile was important and I knew that the pear shape was also very important, so had to combine the two and give her what she wanted," Chris told E! News.
"I love a man who listens," Krystal added.
ABC, Neil Lane
Meanwhile, Jordan presented Jenna with a cushion cut center stone set in platinum with a halo of 158 round cut diamonds for more than 1.5 carats total.
"She said that she wants something eclectic and that encompasses that totally," Jordan explained to E! News of Jenna's new ring.
Now that Paradise has ended, both couples are looking forward to their lives together officially commencing. For Krystal and Chris, that means moving in together after living on separate coasts.
"I'm ready. There's no if, ands or buts. I have no reservations," he told E! News about the upcoming move. "We've been wanting to do this for awhile and I'm ready."
"It was really hard being apart because we spent so much time with one another in Paradise I mean like 20 hours a day for a month," Krystal added.
ABC, Neil Lane
As for Jordan and Jenna, they were not only discussing moving in together, but they already had a wedding date set: June 9, 2019—Jenna's birthday and the day they met in Paradise.
"It's going to be a black and white wedding, so it's going to be good," Jordan told E! News.
However, since talking wedding plans, the couple faced some potentially crippling off-screen drama hours before the finale episode aired as rumors circulated that Jenna had cheated on Jordan after filming ended. The claims stem from recently surfaced text messages purported to be from her to another man.
"I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now," she told People. "Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time."
Meanwhile, Jordan told the magazine, "If this whole thing sticks, and it's true, I will be hurt much more than the depths of romance. I will be hurt as a person and as a friend. There are so many layers to a relationship and right now I feel all of them peeling back."