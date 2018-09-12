Andrew Garfield Is Dating Susie Abromeit From Jessica Jones

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Andrew Garfield, Susie Abromeit

Walter McBride/WireImage, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It looks like Andrew Garfield has a new special lady in his life.

Last week, the 35-year-old Amazing Spider-Man star was photographed on a beach in Malibu packing on the PDA with Susie Abromeit, who is also 35 and who plays Pam on Marvel's Jessica Jones series on Netflix. Us Weekly confirmed the two are dating, adding that they also went out to dinner at a restaurant in the luxury beachfront community later in the week. The actors have not commented on the status of their relationship.

Earlier this week, Garfield and Abromeit were spotted together with two friends at Disneyland, E! News has learned. They rode rides such as the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster, where the actor sat next to a guy pal and the actress sat next to a girl in front of them.

Photos

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield: Romance Rewind

Andrew Garfield, Susie Abromeit, Friends, Disneyland

Twitter / ??@itsalwaysholly

Garfield was last linked romantically to his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone. The two broke up in 2015 after a four-year relationship.

Garfield and Stone remain friends and have occasionally reunited at celebrity events, such as the 2017 Governors Awards.

—Reporting by Taylor Bryant

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Andrew Garfield , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tracee Ellis Ross

American Music Awards 2018: See the Complete List of Nominations

Camilla Luddington

Camilla Luddington Reveals How She & the Cast of Grey's Anatomy Heard About Their PCAs Noms

Krystal Nielson, Engagement Ring

See Every Detail of Krystal Nielson and Jenna Cooper's Bachelor in Paradise Engagement Rings

Nikki Bella, Total Divas

See Nikki Bella Flirt With a Younger Beau & Paige's Big Return in New Total Divas Season 8 Supertease

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Visits Coffee Shop After Its Ryan Gosling Cutout Campaign Goes Viral

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, Madonna

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Some Skin at Her NYFW Debut

ESC: NYFW Guest Editor, Tan France

Queer Eye's Tran France Shares 9 Fall Trends for Men and Women

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.